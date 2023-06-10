Juneteenth celebration in Lexington

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day all the enslaved in the U.S. were legally freed.

The historic Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center in Lexington will celebrate Juneteenth with a showcase of African American artistic expression, including music, dance, storytelling, and more.

The celebration is June 17, 2023.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. at 300 East Third Street.

Tickets are available while they last.

For a free ticket, email your name to free@lexingtonlyric.com.

For more information, visit Home Page - Lexington Lyric Staging.

