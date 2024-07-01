Experience the elegance and excitement of the Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show! As the world’s largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred “Triple Crown,” this event attracts top competitors from the U.S. and Canada. Since 1937, it has raised millions for charitable and civic organizations in Central Kentucky. Join us at the Kentucky Horse Park from July 8-13, 2024, for an unforgettable show.

Show dates:

Monday: For the Love of the Horse Night

Tuesday: Local Heroes Night (all first responders and teachers get in free)

Wednesday: Funded Agency Night (Junior League funded agencies/non-profits will be present)

Thursday: Paint the Park Pink Night (for Breast Cancer)

Friday: Arts & Culture Night (featuring an art showcase with Tyler Robertson and Katie Nelson)

Saturday: Family Day

Event: Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

Dates: July 8-13, 2024

Location: Kentucky Horse Park, Rolex Stadium

Websites: lexington.jl.org/annual-events/horse-show