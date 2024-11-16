Get great gifts for everyone on your list and enjoy festive fun at the Junior League of Lexington's18th Annual Holly Day Market. The popular event features vendors selling jewelry, clothing, toys, books, holiday decor, gourmet food items, and more. In addition to shopping, visitors can also attend daily events, bid on items in a silent auction, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Junior League of Lexington is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Proceeds from the Holly Day Market benefit the nonprofit organizations it supports. This year the event will be at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington with free parking for shoppers. Beth Shockley, chair of the Holly Day Market, and Melissa Hammer, president of the Junior League of Lexington, join Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of this year's Holly Day Market.

Junior League of Lexington's 18th Annual Holly Day Market

When: November 22-24, 2024

Where: Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington

Hours: Holly Day Eve Kickoff November 22 from 5-9pm, November 23 from 10am-6pm, November 24 from 11am-5pm

Website: Holly Day Market - lexington.jl.org