Junior League of Lexington's Holly Day Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can get all of your holiday shopping done in one place and help good causes at the same time. The Junior League of Lexington is getting ready for its 17th annual Holly Day Market. More than 80 vendors from the Bluegrass and beyond will sell holiday decorations, clothing, jewelry, toys, books, art, food, and more. You can also get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The proceeds benefit non-profit agencies in Kentucky. The event kicks off with a Holly Day Eve Preview Party on Friday, November 10 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. Tickets are $25 at https://vms.ajli.org/?nd=simple_store_items&page_id=483. They include admission to the Holly Day Market on Saturday, November 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday are $10 each day, and children ten and under are free. Buy tickets and get a complete list of events at https://www.lexjrleague.com/?nd=holly_day_market.