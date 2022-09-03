Watch Now
Katharos School of Esthetics in Lexington

Katharos School of Esthetics in Lexington is the only school of its kind in Kentucky.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Sep 03, 2022
Katharos School of Esthetics in Lexington is the only school of its kind in Kentucky. Students can certify training to work in the beauty industry, with specialties in skincare, cosmetic artistry, hair removal, career planning, and more. Katharos also provides services to the public at reduced rates. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the training center at 2670 Wilhite Drive, Suite 200. For more information, call (859) 582-1632 or visit Esthetician Programs in Lexington, KY (katharoslex.com).

