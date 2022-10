The Breeders' Cup World Championships return to Keeneland Race Course on Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5.

This will be the third time the historic racetrack has hosted the Breeders' Cup.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to talk to Keeneland President & CEO Shannon Arvin and Breeders' Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming.

For a complete list of events and tickets, visit Breeders’ Cup | November 4 & 5 2022 (breederscup.com).