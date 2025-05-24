Keeping children safe and healthy in the summer

As the community prepares to dive into summer, two local organizations are teaming up to keep kids safe in the water while promoting family wellness.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass announced a new partnership offering free swim lessons to "Littles" in the mentoring program just in time for Family Wellness Month in May.

"Water safety is a critical life skill, especially as we approach the Summer months," said Stephanie Arnold, Executive Director of Philanthropy at the YMCA. "This partnership ensures that children in our community have access to potentially life-saving swimming instruction regardless of financial barriers."

The collaboration extends beyond the pool deck. The organizations are working together to promote physical, mental and emotional health through various programming opportunities for matches in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

DaSauni Carter, a "Little" in the program, has already been taking advantage of the swim lessons.

Her Big Sister, Ava Van Schaick, noted that the activities have strengthened their mentoring relationship while teaching valuable skills.

"Being a Big Sister is about creating these meaningful experiences and watching DaSauni grow in confidence," Van Schaick said.

If you are interested in supporting or benefiting from these programs, you can learn more at Home: Welcome to the Local YMCA in Central Kentucky | YMCA of Central Kentucky or Home - BBBSBG.