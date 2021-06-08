Kentuckian wins 'Best Baker in America'

Congratulations to Kentucky's own Jackie Joseph on winning the fourth season of "Best Baker in America!" The pastry chef grew up in Floyd County and now lives in Louisville. She lost her job during the pandemic and plans to use the $25,000 grand prize to start her own business. Fellow Kentuckian Jason Smith is a judge on the Food Network show. He shares his thoughts about her winning the competition. Jackie joined us on Monday's Best of the Bluegrass before the finale aired. You can watch the entire interview at lex18.com/bestofthebluegrass.