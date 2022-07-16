Kentucky and Derby write a new chapter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort native Kioni 'Kentucky' Gallahue and his surfing dog Derby are social media stars with thousands of fans following their awesome adventures.

In 2020, the dynamic duo competed on Amazon's reality series 'The Pack' and finished in second place.

Their latest chapter is a new children's book called 'The Adventures of Derby California: Derby Learns to Surf.'

Teachers who are interested in having them visit their schools and share the story can email Gallahue at derbycalifornia@gmail.com. The book and coloring book are available at Derby California.