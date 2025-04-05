Kentucky author shares his latest book

For nearly 25 years, Wes Browne practiced law as a criminal defense attorney, prosecutor, and public defender in Appalachia. Now he is a bestselling author whose latest book, They All Fall the Same, was named one of 2025's biggest mysteries and thrillers by Goodreads and one of the most anticipated books of 2025 by Book Riot Read or Dead. It tells the story of an organized crime boss in eastern Kentucky whose enterprise collides with a family tragedy. You can buy his books and follow his journey at WES BROWNE AUTHOR PAGE - Wes Browne.