"The Nutcracker" returns to the Lexington Opera House this holiday season. Kentucky Ballet Theatre's artistic director, Norbe Risco, takes us behind the scenes of the production. Shows are December 11, 12, 18, and 19. There will also be a performance on Tuesday, November 30 at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Tickets are on sale at https://www.kyballet.com/.
Kentucky Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' returns to Lexington Opera House in December
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 15:22:54-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.