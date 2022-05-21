Watch
Kentucky Beef Council celebrates Beef Month with a grilling giveaway

May is Beef Month, and the Kentucky Beef Council is celebrating with a grilling giveaway and two delicious dishes.
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 21, 2022
May is Beef Month, and the Kentucky Beef Council is celebrating with a grilling giveaway and two delicious dishes. Brand Manager Kylie Trail shows Jennifer Palumbo how to make chimichurri marinated strip and a burger board that are perfect for a Memorial Day cookout or summer party. One lucky viewer will win a Weber grill and prize package worth more than $700. The deadline to enter is Monday, May 23 at Grill & Prize Pack Giveaway Sweepstakes! (lex18.com).

Chimichurri Marinated Strip (https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1926/chimichurri-marinated-strip-filets [beefitswhatsfordinner.com])

Burger Board (https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/4939/two-bite-burgers [beefitswhatsfordinner.com])

