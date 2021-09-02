Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Kentucky Beef Council shares tips to make your Labor Day cookout sizzle

items.[0].videoTitle
Kentucky Beef Council packs a punch by adding fresh veggies to the grill.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 14:57:30-04

If you plan to fire up the grill this holiday weekend, the Kentucky Beef Council has tips to make your cookout sizzle. They show you how to serve up a tasty steak with vegetables from the garden. For grilling tips and recipes, visit kybeef.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book

Give A Child A Book