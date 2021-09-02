If you plan to fire up the grill this holiday weekend, the Kentucky Beef Council has tips to make your cookout sizzle. They show you how to serve up a tasty steak with vegetables from the garden. For grilling tips and recipes, visit kybeef.com.
Kentucky Beef Council shares tips to make your Labor Day cookout sizzle
Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 14:57:30-04
