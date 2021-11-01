Kentucky Book Festival happening November 1-5

The state's first and biggest festival of books is going on this week in Lexington. The 40th annual Kentucky Book Festival is a celebration of reading, writing, and publishing. From November 1-5, it offers a mix of virtual and in-person events. The festival culminates in a free event on Saturday, November 6 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green featuring 140 authors who will sign books, take part in discussions, and more.

For a complete list of events, visit https://kybookfestival.org/2021-events/