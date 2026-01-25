Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky-born cellist Ben Sollee releases new album

Cellist Ben Sollee
(LEX 18) — Ben Sollee is a Kentucky-born cellist and composer known for his unique style. During the past two decades, the Lexington native has collaborated with numerous artists, from Bela Flack to My Morning Jacket.

Sollee has released his first country LP called Time on Hold. The ten-track album features eight reimagined fan favorites and two new songs.

Sollee will be back in his hometown of Lexington on Monday, February 2 for a performance at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour. Woodsongs has a new location at the Scottish Rite Concert Hall at 553 Rosemont Garden. Tickets are available at WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour.

Ben Sollee joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his musical journey and perform his new single "Steeples." You can follow him at Ben Sollee.

