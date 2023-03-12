Kentucky boy needs a heart transplant

Eight-year-old Finnley McCullum has already had two open-heart surgeries including a heart transplant. Now the Louisville boy needs another transplant, and his mother needs help as she tries to support her son and keep up with all the medical bills. WDRB's Jailen Leavell shares the story of a family praying for a medical miracle and how you can help.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 19:30:52-05
