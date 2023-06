D'Corey Johnson wowed the crowd during the season 18 premiere of NBC's America's Got Talent.

The 11-year-old's rendition of Journey's 'Open Arms' earned four yes votes from the judges and a standing ovation from Simon Cowell. The Louisville native is back home in Kentucky preparing for the next round.

He joins Jennifer Palumbo on Best of the Bluegrass where he takes you behind the scenes of AGT and performs his new single, 'Beautiful Morning.'