Kentucky chef Jason Smith releases first cookbook

Celebrity chef Jason Smith has just released his first cookbook.

'Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist' celebrates his love of cooking, family, and his childhood in Laurel County.

Jason joins Jennifer Palumbo and shares his apple hoecakes with bourbon syrup from his cookbook.

The winner of Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship is already working on his second cookbook that will feature decadent desserts made with eight ingredients or less.

The former school cafeteria manager stars on Deliciously Twisted Classics airing Saturdays at noon on A&E and The GOAT which will air on Amazon Freevee.

Keep up with Jason Smith and order his cookbook at https://www.southerncountrybling.com/.

