Kentucky chef returns to reality TV

Jason Smith is the winner of Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship. Now the Grayson, Kentucky native is returning to reality TV in a new Amazon Freevee competition called 'The Goat.' The series will feature 14 reality TV celebrities competing in a series of mental, physical, and social challenges for the sake of winning the “greatest of all time” title. Jason dishes on the show and shares a dish that is perfect for summer cookouts, his Twisted Tater Salad.
Twisted Tater Salad
Chef Jason Smith
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
4- white sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
½- red onion, minced
1 (15oz) can black beans, drained
1 (15 oz) can white hominy, drained
4- green onions, sliced
6- strips bacon, diced, cooked crispy
1/2- bunch flat leaf parsley or cilantro, minced
Dressing:
1/3 cup olive oil
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
2 TBSP Dijon mustard
3 TBSP honey
2 tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp salt
1 tsp fresh black pepper
2 tsp onion powder
Directions:
- Place the sweet potatoes in a kettle and cover with water, place over medium heat and bring to a boil and cook until fork tender.
- Once tender drain and place in a bowl, add red onion, black beans, and corn, toss to combine.
- Place the dressing ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake until combined, pour over the sweet potato mixture, toss to coat.
- Sprinkle bacon and green onions over top, garnish with parsley.
Follow Jason and pre-order his new cookbook, 'Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist,' at https://www.southerncountrybling.com/