Kentucky chef returns to reality TV

Jason Smith is the winner of Food Network Star and Holiday Baking Championship. Now the Grayson, Kentucky native is returning to reality TV in a new Amazon Freevee competition called 'The Goat.' The series will feature 14 reality TV celebrities competing in a series of mental, physical, and social challenges for the sake of winning the “greatest of all time” title. Jason dishes on the show and shares a dish that is perfect for summer cookouts, his Twisted Tater Salad.

Twisted Tater Salad

Chef Jason Smith

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

4- white sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

½- red onion, minced

1 (15oz) can black beans, drained

1 (15 oz) can white hominy, drained

4- green onions, sliced

6- strips bacon, diced, cooked crispy

1/2- bunch flat leaf parsley or cilantro, minced

Dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 TBSP Dijon mustard

3 TBSP honey

2 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp fresh black pepper

2 tsp onion powder

Directions:



Place the sweet potatoes in a kettle and cover with water, place over medium heat and bring to a boil and cook until fork tender.

Once tender drain and place in a bowl, add red onion, black beans, and corn, toss to combine.

Place the dressing ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake until combined, pour over the sweet potato mixture, toss to coat.

Sprinkle bacon and green onions over top, garnish with parsley.

Follow Jason and pre-order his new cookbook, 'Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist,' at https://www.southerncountrybling.com/