Kentucky couple plans to visit all 50 states

A birthday celebration inspired a Kentucky couple to visit all 50 states. Austin Cox is from Campbellsville and Donna Zelenika is from Bowling Green. They love Kentucky and wanted to experience the rest of America. They are traveling by planes, trains, and automobiles and expect to finish their bucket list in the next several years.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 15:03:56-04
