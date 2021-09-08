Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market happening at Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington this weekend

The Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market is a celebration of the best art and craft in the Bluegrass State. The Kentucky Arts Council and Kentucky State Parks are hosting the annual event at Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington on September 11 and 12. The market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are available at http://artscouncil.ky.gov/KAC/Showcasing/2021-market.htm.