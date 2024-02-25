Kentucky hairdresser inspires new movie 'Ordinary Angels'

Hilary Swank plays a Kentucky hairdresser hailed as a hero in the new major motion picture, "Ordinary Angels." The movie was adapted from the book "Ordinary Angels" written by Sharon Stevens Evans. The former hairdresser helped a Louisville toddler get a life-saving surgery during a snowstorm in 1994. She joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her inspiring story and what it means to see it told in the movie.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 19:30:03-05
