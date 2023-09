HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Enjoy world-class performances under the stars in Mercer County at the 10th annual Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival.

The celebration will be September 16-17, 2023, at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, and September 23-24 at Old Fort Harrod State Park in Harrodsburg.

Thanks to the generosity of Family Wealth Group, admission is free.

Get a complete rundown of events at https://kyheritagejazzfest.org