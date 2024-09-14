Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival in Harrodsburg

Harrodsburg is celebrating its 250th birthday as the first permanent settlement in Kentucky. The Mercer County seat is marking the milestone with events throughout 2024 including the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival. The historic setting of Old Fort Harrod State Park will host three days of live music, food, and fun. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the free event showcasing nearly 20 regional and national jazz ensembles.

Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival

When: September 20-22, 2024

Where: Old Fort Harrod State Park, 100 S. College Street, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-3314

Website: KY Heritage Jazz Festival