Kentucky Laser Hair Removal gives the gift of smooth skin

Kentucky Laser Hair Removal wants to help you have a smooth holiday with the gift of smooth skin. It is the only Lexington business with new pain-free machines that use a high-speed laser that works on all skin types. Kentucky Laser Hair Removal is in Hamburg at 2720 Old Rosebud, Suite 280. Call them at (859) 263-2155 and shop great holiday deals on their website, https://kentuckylaserhairremoval.com/.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 15:20:49-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.