Kentucky Laser Hair Removal gives the gift of smooth skin

Kentucky Laser Hair Removal wants to help you have a smooth holiday with the gift of smooth skin. It is the only Lexington business with new pain-free machines that use a high-speed laser that works on all skin types. Kentucky Laser Hair Removal is in Hamburg at 2720 Old Rosebud, Suite 280. Call them at (859) 263-2155 and shop great holiday deals on their website, https://kentuckylaserhairremoval.com/.