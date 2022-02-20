Kentucky Lottery coming off record-breaking year with new ways to play

The Kentucky Lottery has new ways to play the games and pay for college. Chip Polston, Senior Vice President of Communications, Public Relations, and Social Responsibility, talks about the new games, the Derby City Fanatic Contest, and the ways the Kentucky Lottery pays for education for students and teachers. Learn more about the games at kylottery.com and learn about scholarships at KHEAA-Administered Programs :: Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 19:00:39-05
