Kentucky Lottery has new holiday scratch offs

Posted at 3:13 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 15:13:30-05

Give the gift of luck this holiday season with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets. Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president and CEO, tells us about the new holiday games and how proceeds from tickets sales help students pay for college. You can also play online at https://www.kylottery.com/apps/.

