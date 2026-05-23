Kentucky Lottery rolls out 'Connected Play'

The Kentucky Lottery is the first in the country to offer a new feature that makes it easier for people to play. "Connected Play" bridges the gap between online and retail play by keeping everything in one central spot.

"Connected Play" keeps users' funds and winnings in the Fun Club Player Account on the Kentucky Lottery app. Those funds can be used to buy tickets at any vending machine or retailer, including the 3,500 partners across Kentucky.

Maggie Garrison, Kentucky Lottery president and CEO, joins Jennifer Palumbo at a Clark's Pump-N-Shop in Lexington to show how "Connected Play" works.

