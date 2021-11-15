Kentucky native Holly Forbes performs on the latest season of NBC's 'The Voice'

Kentuckian Holly Forbes is winning over the judges and fans on the latest season of NBC's 'The Voice.' The Boyd County mother of two works shares her journey from Catlettsburg to California and her hopes for the future. Holly Forbes has made it to the top 13 and will take the stage tonight for a chance to make it to the top 11. 'The Voice' airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on LEX 18. You can vote up to ten times on The Voice official app and on the website https://voice.vote.nbc.com/.