Kentucky native Piper Madison performs in downtown Lexington tonight

Piper Madison is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress. As a child, she left Louisville with her family to move to Los Angeles to chase her dreams. There she launched her singing and acting career. Her credits include Nickelodeon's "100 Things to Do Before High School" which won her the Young Artist Award in 2016. Piper is back home in Kentucky and has just released her 2nd album, "How Do I Love?" She will be performing in downtown Lexington at Pour Decisions, 233 East Main Street, on Thursday, October 14 at 6 p.m. You can listen to her new album at her website, https://pipermadison.com/.