Kentucky native stars in new cooking show

Laurel County native Jason Smith is one of the stars of the new TV show, "Deliciously Twisted Classics."

Each week, chefs take traditional dishes and give them an unusual twist.

The show airs Saturdays at noon on A&E.

The Food Network star joins Jennifer Palumbo to give the scoop on the new show, his new cookbook, and his upcoming trip to Lexington for the Crave Food + Music Festival.

He also shares his own deliciously twisted classic, a sweet tater ice cream sandwich.

To pre-order Jason's first cookbook, "Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist," visit https://www.southerncountrybling.com/.

Sweet Tater Ice Cream Sandwich

Chef Jason Smith

Ingredients:

1 bag frozen waffle-cut sweet potatoes

1-TBSP ground cinnamon

¼ cup white sugar

1 half-gallon butter pecan ice cream

1 cup favorite caramel sauce

2 TBSP bourbon

½ cup chopped pecans

Directions:

· Preheat oven to 400, line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

· Lay waffle fries in a single layer on a prepared baking sheet.

· Place in oven and bake for 20-25 mins, or until crispy.

· Mix the cinnamon and sugar together.

· When the waffle fries are done, remove and sprinkle the sugar mixture over the top, and let cool.

· Remove ice cream from freezer and let thaw for about 30 mins, just until easy to spread.

· When waffle fries are cooled, make a single layer in the bottom of an 8x8 pan.

· Spread the ice cream over the fries, and lay the rest of the fries on top of the ice cream.

· Place the caramel in a bowl and whisk the bourbon in and drizzle over the top.

· Sprinkle with pecans. Place in the freezer for 1 hour, then cut in squares and serve.