Kentucky native takes talent to AGT stage

A Kentucky native is making a name for himself on 'America's Got Talent.' James Michael Baker is originally from Henderson, Kentucky. He made it on the AGT stage as Rumi Kitchen, a spiritual adviser in the group 'Johnny Showcase and the Mystic Ticket.' The group is bringing joy to fans and judges with their hilarious performance. 'America's Got Talent' airs Tuesdays at 8 PM on LEX 18.