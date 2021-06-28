Kentucky native takes talent to AGT stage

A Kentucky native is making a name for himself on 'America's Got Talent.' James Michael Baker is originally from Henderson, Kentucky. He made it on the AGT stage as Rumi Kitchen, a spiritual adviser in the group 'Johnny Showcase and the Mystic Ticket.' The group is bringing joy to fans and judges with their hilarious performance. 'America's Got Talent' airs Tuesdays at 8 PM on LEX 18.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:17:26-04
