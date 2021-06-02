A non-profit organization has come up with a fun way to showcase extraordinary people with Kentucky roots, from singer Loretta Lynn to actor Michael Shannon. Kentucky to the World is selling illustrated playing cards for a good cause. You can order the decks of cards at kentuckytotheworld.org.
Kentucky to the world: Playing cards that feature influential Kentuckians
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 13:48:04-04
