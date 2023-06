The Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival is celebrating 20 years in Nicholasville, site of North America’s first commercial winery.

Sip and savor wines from across the state, shop arts and crafts booths, enjoy great food and fun activities for children.

The festival is Saturday, June 17 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Jessamine County Fairgrounds.

Admission is $5, and children 5 and younger are free.

Wine tasting passes are $25. For more information and tickets, visit https://kywinefest.com/.