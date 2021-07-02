Watch
Kentucky woman creates 'Secret Shelfie'

Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:44:53-04

A Kentucky woman comes up with a creative solution to a common problem. The former nurse loved having decorative pillows on her bed but didn't want them on the floor when she went to sleep. Terry Callahan shares the story of the Secret Shelfie. You can buy them at https://www.secretshelfie.com/ and use promo code 10WLEX for 10% off your purchase.

