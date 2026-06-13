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Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives gives back in the Bluegrass this June

BOTB: Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives gives back
BOTB: Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives gives back
Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives gives back in the Bluegrass
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(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives serves more than just its members. Its 17 co-ops work together to serve Kentucky communities by helping nonprofit organizations.

In this month's edition of "What's Watt," Sha Phillips joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the organization's long history of partnering with nonprofit organizations, including the Ronald McDonald Houses in Lexington and Louisville, as well as Special Olympics Kentucky.

Learn more at Community | Together We Save KY | Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

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