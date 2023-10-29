Kids-first family care at Ruby Dental & Braces

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A healthy smile is the beginning of a healthy future. Ruby Dental & Braces offers dental care to everyone in the family, from babies to parents. In addition to dentists, they also have a team of oral surgeons and orthodontists. They accept Medicaid and most insurance plans, as well as a discount plan that offers low monthly payments and no credit checks. Ruby Dental & Braces has three locations in Kentucky including one at 1301 Winchester Road in Lexington. To make an appointment, call (270) 600-0075 or visit https://rubydentalgroup.com/.

