Kids-first family care at Ruby Dental & Braces

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A healthy smile is the beginning of a healthy future. Ruby Dental & Braces offers dental care to everyone in the family, from babies to parents. In addition to dentists, they also have a team of oral surgeons and orthodontists. They accept Medicaid and most insurance plans, as well as a discount plan that offers low monthly payments and no credit checks. Ruby Dental & Braces has three locations in Kentucky including one at 1301 Winchester Road in Lexington. To make an appointment, call (270) 600-0075 or visit https://rubydentalgroup.com/.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 09:30:12-04
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A healthy smile is the beginning of a healthy future. Ruby Dental & Braces offers dental care to everyone in the family, from babies to parents. In addition to dentists, they also have a team of oral surgeons and orthodontists. They accept Medicaid and most insurance plans, as well as a discount plan that offers low monthly payments and no credit checks. Ruby Dental & Braces has three locations in Kentucky including one at 1301 Winchester Road in Lexington. To make an appointment, call (270) 600-0075 or visit https://rubydentalgroup.com/.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.