Kiss Cookies: Chef Jason Smith has a sweet treat for Valentine's Day

Show your love this Valentine's Day with a sweet treat that comes from the heart. Kentucky native Jason Smith, winner of "Food Network Star" and "Holiday Baking Championship," shows you how to make his quick and easy Kiss Cookies. Follow Jason at Southern Country Bling.

Kiss Cookies

Chef Jason Smith

southerncountrybling.com

Makes 48 cookies

Ingredients:

1 box strawberry cake mix

½ cup butter, melted

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

2 tsp strawberry extract (optional)

4 oz cream cheese, softened

½ cup white sugar

48 chocolate kisses

Directions:

· Preheat oven to 350°, line a baking sheet with parchment.

· In a mixing bowl combine the cake mix, butter, egg, vanilla, and strawberry extract, mix until combined.

· Add the cream cheese and mix in completely.

· Place dough in freezer for 20-30 mins.

· While dough is in freezer, unwrap the kisses and place on a sheet tray and set in freezer.

· Remove dough from freezer and roll into 48 dough balls, about the size of walnut, roll each ball in the white sugar and place 2 inches apart on lined baking sheet.

· Place in the oven and bake for 10-12 mins, remove and let stand for 2 mins then place froze kiss on the middle of each cookie and push down, let cool completely before placing in an airtight container, repeat with baking until all cookies are baked.

Tip: You can make this with any type and flavor of cake mix.

ENJOY!!