LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — September 23 through October 2 is National Drive Electric Week to raise awareness about the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Kentucky Utilities spokesperson Daniel Lowry joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about why this is a good time for people to make the switch and how KU is making it easier than ever to go electric.

To learn more, visit the website Electric vehicles & charging stations | LG&E and KU (lge-ku.com).