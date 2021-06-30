Watch
KVC has tips for parents to help their children talk about their problems

Posted at 2:11 PM, Jun 30, 2021
Getting young people to talk about their problems can be a challenge for parents. Megan Moore, the director of training for KVC, has tips to help parents and children open the lines of communication. For more information, visit https://kentucky.kvc.org/ and call them at (859) 254-1035. KVC Kentucky is located at 2250 Thunderstick Drive, Suite 1104 in Lexington.

