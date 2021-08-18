KY HELP statewide call center adds hours

People dealing with addiction can get free help from Operation Unite's KY Help Statewide Call Center. It has added extra hours and staff to meet the growing demand for its services. If you or someone you love needs help, you can call 1-8338-KYHELP (1-833-859-4357), text HOPE to 96714, or visit operationunite.org/programs/kyhelp-call-center.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:22:15-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.