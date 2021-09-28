Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

LaRosa's Family Pizzeria launches new plant-based pizza

items.[0].videoTitle
LaRosa's launches a new plant-based pizza
Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:35:59-04

LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is offering a new kind of pizza in the Bluegrass that is perfect for people who do not eat meat. We get a taste of the plant-based pizza that features plant-based pepperoni, sausage and vegan cheese. You can order online and check out their menu at
https://www.larosas.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps