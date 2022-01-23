Laurel County woman competing on 'Worst Cooks in America'

A Laurel County woman is competing on the new season of "Worst Cooks in America" on the Food Network. Cheyenne Loomis teamed up with her long-lost cousin, Angie Padilla to compete for the grand prize of $25,000. Each week they tackle new challenges in the kitchen and try to avoid being eliminated. Cheyenne joins Jennifer Palumbo on Best of the Bluegrass to share how she ended up on the show and what it means to her hometown of London, Kentucky.

The show airs Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. on Food Network. You can follow Cheyenne on her Instagram account, https://www.instagram.com/cheyenne.loomis/?hl=en.