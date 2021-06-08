Lawrenceburg teen wins national scholarship

Anna Williams was a straight-A student and varsity soccer player at Anderson County High School. In 2018, she noticed some changes in her health. It took doctors two years to figure out what was wrong and diagnose her with Type 1 diabetes. Anna is sharing her story to help others. She won a Diabetes Scholar scholarship that she will use at the University of Louisville where she plans to study Biology and hopes to become an OB/GYN. You can learn more about the Diabetes Scholar program at diabetesscholars.org.