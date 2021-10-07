Learning fire safety from Lexington's Junior Fire Chief

Ashlynn Stephens has only been on the job for three weeks, but the Lexington Fire Department Junior Fire Chief has been very busy. The fifth grader at Coventry Oak Elementary School won the title with her creative poster about the sounds of fire safety. Ashlynn Stephens and Lexington firefighter Todd Houston tell us how the Junior Fire Chief can help other young people and have fun in the process.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 13:26:21-04
