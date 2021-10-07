Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Learning fire safety from Lexington's Junior Fire Chief

items.[0].videoTitle
Fire safety with Lexington's Jr. Fire Chief Ashlynn Stephens
Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 13:26:21-04

Ashlynn Stephens has only been on the job for three weeks, but the Lexington Fire Department Junior Fire Chief has been very busy. The fifth grader at Coventry Oak Elementary School won the title with her creative poster about the sounds of fire safety. Ashlynn Stephens and Lexington firefighter Todd Houston tell us how the Junior Fire Chief can help other young people and have fun in the process.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps