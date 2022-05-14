Learning with laughter: Lexington educator is social media star

A Lexington educator's viral videos have made him a social media star with millions of followers. Gerry Brooks has been a teacher, intervention specialist, and principal, most recently at Liberty Elementary School. He has also written a book called "Go See the Principal: True Tales from the School Trenches," and he is now part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. Gerry Brooks joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his latest projects that combine learning with laughter. Follow him at HOME | Gerrybrooks (gerrybrooksprin.com).