Lebanon man loses 115 pounds, shares weight loss in new book

Losing weight is a common New Year's resolution, but it's often easier said than done. Lamont Tonge from Lebanon, Kentucky topped the scales at 340 pounds in 2018. He lost 115 pounds in a year.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 08, 2022
Lamont Tonge from Lebanon, Kentucky topped the scales at 340 pounds in 2018. A trip to the doctor was a wake-up call that the father and husband needed to change his lifestyle.

He shares his journey to get healthy in a new book called "If I Can Do It, So Can You: How I Lost 115 Pounds in a Year." The book is available on Amazon.

You can get his tips on intermittent fasting, healthy eating, working out, and more by following him on Instagram @lamont_lowcarb and TikTok @lamont_tonge79.

You should check with your doctor before starting any new health plan.

