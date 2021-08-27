Lee Kiefer shares her experience as first American to win Olympic gold in individual foil fencing

It has been one month since Lee Kiefer made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first American to win a gold medal in individual foil fencing. The University of Kentucky Medical School student is back home in Lexington with her husband, Gerek Meinhardt. He won a bronze medal in fencing and is also a UK Medical School student. Lee Kiefer joins Jennifer Palumbo to look back on her amazing accomplishment and ahead to her future.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 27, 2021
