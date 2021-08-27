Watch
Lee Kiefer shares her experience as first American to win Olympic gold in individual foil fencing

Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 27, 2021
It has been one month since Lee Kiefer made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first American to win a gold medal in individual foil fencing. The University of Kentucky Medical School student is back home in Lexington with her husband, Gerek Meinhardt. He won a bronze medal in fencing and is also a UK Medical School student. Lee Kiefer joins Jennifer Palumbo to look back on her amazing accomplishment and ahead to her future.

