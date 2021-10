It's a fun day of shopping in Nicholasville. You can find anything from antiques to handmade jewelry and paintings at the Lemon and Lavender Market. The one-day shopping event also features food and live entertainment.

The Lemon and Lavender Market is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bluegrass Hall in Nicholasville. It's located at 3000 Elizabeth Street. For more information, visit their Facebook page, or call (859) 519-5212.