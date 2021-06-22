Leon Buford-Kelly: Educator in the classroom, baker in the kitchen

When Leon Buford-Kelly is not working as an assistant principal at Leestown Middle School in Lexington, chances are he is working in his kitchen. His catering business took a big hit last year so he decided to pivot during the pandemic and found a sweet spot with BK's Cookies. You can learn more at bkscookies.com.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 14:25:57-04
